Student loans, your parents’ health concerns or your children’s next school project — factors to create stress can be big or small. But no matter the reason, stress can always affect your health.
“Over the long term, high-stressed states can manifest as higher blood pressure and heart rates, depressive symptoms, decreased drive and even weight gain and metabolic problems,” said Dr. Joseph Bishara, a board-certified general psychiatrist with AdventHealth in Killeen.
Constant stress can cause even more severe symptoms and actions.
“Some may even seek relief in the form of drug use or other dangerous (and) unhealthy behaviors, including through death,” Bishara said. “Hormonal dysregulation can also cause other significant and severe problems over time.”
Statistics from the American Psychological Association state that 77% of people regularly experience physical symptoms and 73% suffer from psychological symptoms caused by stress.
And 33% of people even feel they are living with extreme stress.
While statistics are alarming, it is hard to say whether or not people today are more stressed than previous generations.
“This is a difficult question to answer,” Bishara said. “Stresses change with expectations, and expectations can change over time.”
Expectations are also the reason behind most stressful situations, since mental or emotional pressure causes tension caused by specific circumstances.
“Expectations — and whether it is in one’s control to meet those expectations — are usually the source of stress,” Bishara said.
They can either be from others like your boss or parent, or from one’s one sense of self-worth — but all with the same effects.
“Executive centers in the brain work in symphony to, among other duties, solve problems,” Bishara said. “When stress — mental or emotional — exceeds the capacity of someone’s abilities, that part of the brain might ‘outsource’ the task of problem-solving to other parts that are not as capable.”
While feelings of short-term-stress might be helpful to some people to be productive, stress is considered excessive when it makes people dysfunctional.
“Increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, decreased or increased breathing, and increased muscle tension are not uncommon,” Bishara said. “Additionally, stress hormones, such as cortisol, can flood the system. Increased abdominal discomfort, increased chest discomfort, increased headaches and even increased nightmares and depressive symptoms can occur.”
To stay healthy and live a mainly stress-free life, it is important to find ways and outlets to relax before stress can have negative effects on one’s health.
Bishara recommended simple ways to de-stress depending on the individual’s personal preferences. Some might prefer physical activity such as jogging, while others rather pray, meditate or spend time with arts and crafts. Simple relaxation techniques like deep-breathing in five second intervals or going to your “happy place” can also help to reduce stress.
“Think of it this way: If you can give your mind something else to work on, it’ll have to put down the anxiety for a time,” he said.
The most important aspect is to focus on something else, while giving body and mind the opportunity to recreate.
“Recreation is a word that literally means to create again,” Bishara said. “When the stresses of day to day tear someone down, it is important for that person to seek out ways to build themselves back up in positive recreation ... Recreation is not just a good idea. It’s critical.”
Depending on the kind of stress that is experienced, it can also be crucial to address or remove the stressor.
“Ask the boss if your assumptions about your performance are right,” Bishara said. “Don’t be around those who falsely elevate your sense of stress. The important question to ask is whether your expectation to control an outcome is accurate and reasonable … it is not reasonable for the total of your life’s value to be dependent on never failing.”
To stay ahead of stressful situations, it is also important to consider healthy diet.
“If the body doesn’t get the nutrition it needs … problems can arise that can include a person feeling decreased ability to handle stressors,” Bishara said.
But the mind-gut-connection also works the other way around.
“Stress can actually affect diet,” he said. ”Stress hormones can cause an increase in blood sugar — which is great if you actually have to run from a tiger, but not much use if you’re worried about an outcome you have no control over. Blood sugar fluctuations can lead to different moods, which can make it difficult to handle stress.”
If stressful feelings continue or situations feel overwhelming, it is helpful to seek assistance from a healthcare professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.