There are just over 300 power outages in the Killeen-Fort Hood area as of 9 a.m. Friday.
The online power outage map from Oncor Energy shows 292 outages for one specific area near Florence Road and Interstate Highway 14 in Killeen, and the map said that estimated restoration should be around 10 a.m. today.
The remaining outages were in small numbers in different parts of Killeen.
According to the map, all of the outages in Killeen are estimated to be restored by 1 p.m. today.
There are more outages reported near Temple and Belton.
To see Oncor’s outage map, go to stormcenter.oncor.com.
