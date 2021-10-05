After initially refusing consent for Killeen police to search her purse, a Harker Heights woman is in the Bell County Jail, accused of possessing cocaine.
On Sunday, Killeen police made a routine traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a woman later identified as Myrtle Amber Nevels-Givens, 58, according to an arrest affidavit.
She initially told police she did not have a form of identification with her. Police asked her where she was coming from. Nevels-Givens told police she had gone to the store, but the officer said he saw her leave the parking lot of a hotel, the affidavit said. The location of the traffic stop was not listed in the affidavit.
A police officer asked her for consent to search the vehicle. Nevels-Givens granted access to search everything but her purse, the affidavit said.
The officer told her to place the purse on the trunk and away from her while he was conducting the search. The officer said she refused and kept reaching into the purse, so he detained her, the affidavit said.
Another officer used a K-9 to do an “open-air sniff” of the vehicle, which alerted the officers to possible narcotics.
The officer located suspected cocaine in her purse, the affidavit said.
A field test revealed a presumed positive result for the presence of cocaine weighing less than 1 gram.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Nevels-Givens Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. He set the bond amount at $19,000.
