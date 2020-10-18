The City of Killeen Arts Commission presented “A Night With the Arts Commissioners”, at The Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday and was broadcast on Facebook Live to over 1,000 viewers.
The live event highlighted the Killeen Arts Commission and featured performances by JC Stringz, Rose Short, Songhai Bamboo Roots, and more,
“This was the first socially distance event of it’s kind,” said Lana Husband, marketing chair of the Killeen Arts Commission. ”With that came challenges. There were some technical difficulties in the first portion of the event. They were corrected and addressed immediately thanks to the efforts of our commentators and tech department.”
Husband said that approximately 30 people showed up in person and the live stream drew 1,500 viewers.
“Due to COVID-19 physical seating was severely limited,” she said. “With the stories of the artists being shown on Facebook Live, it will attract more because people can share it.”
Husband said the performers gave their all during the event and the people of Killeen stepped up in support.
“From the live music portions to the video stories showing how the arts in Killeen has changed so many lives in a positive way,” she said. “The speeches given by the arts commissioners tied in how the commission works with the city’s artists to try to show different forms of art for the community to enjoy.
During the event the Killeen Arts Commission premiered their first promotional video to be sent out highlighting Killeen’s diversity and encouraging tourism.
“The Arts Commission is responsible for the development of community resource to support the arts and multi-cultural enrichment programs in Killeen,” she said. “The Commission is also responsible for the development of tourism and the convention and hotel industry through the use of cultural arts grants under Texas Tax Code.”
Husband said the event was created explain not only why the arts commission exists but also as a way to showcase the diverse talent that Killeen has to offer.
“The event also allowed several amazing individuals and groups throughout Texas step up to assist in this message,” she said.
The livestream is available to view now by visiting https://bit.ly/3lQp8rj.
