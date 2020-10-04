Killeen City Council on arts funding:

Killeen Arts Commission funding was zero dollars when the FY 2021 Killeen City budget was originally proposed this year.

Was Killeen Arts Commission funding discussed with you during informational budget briefings for council members July 1 and 2?

Mayor Jose Segarra: "Yes, it was mentioned because it was linked to the motel-hotel tax that the city receives."

Killeen Councilman Butch Menking: "In the July informational briefing we discussed the loss of revenue from Hotel occupancy tax due to pandemic. Didn’t specifically address the entities funded by it."

Other council members did not respond to this question by presstime.