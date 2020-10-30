Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will be hosting a Texas Arbor Day Community Planting event from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7.
All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the front parking lot of the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Ave E, to assist with the planting of various trees and shrubs, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.
All participants will be required to recognize and follow social distancing and mask requirements.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director of KCCB, at kccb@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6704, or Kevin Keller, the Copperas Cove public relations director, at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext.6243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.