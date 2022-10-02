In both print and online, few articles get read more in the Killeen Daily Herald than crime stories.
Whether it’s a Killeen shooting that happened that day or a periodic update in the case of Marvin Guy — a Killeen man accused of murdering a detective — the Herald covers it all.
All Herald reporters actively report on crime news in Killeen and the surrounding cities. If it’s a big enough crime, the Herald may send two reporters to a crime scene to talk to police, witnesses, area residents. They’ll take photos, take videos and get all the information they can in order to provide a clear picture of what happened.
The Herald knows readers are interested.
Just last week on the Herald’s website, kdhnews.com, a crime story about nearly 40 pounds of marijuana being found in a Killeen home received more than 12,800 pageviews.
The Herald’s coverage last week of an escaped prisoner in Coryell County also received thousands of views.
Herald reporters are constantly asking area police departments for updates to cases to see if arrests have been made and what is being done to make the public safer.
In the courts, Herald correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula, a veteran reporter, keeps in touch with court clerks, persecutors, defense lawyers and others to report on the many Killeen crimes that wind their way through the court system in Bell County.
She also covers federal court cases in Waco and elsewhere.
Her online article under the headline “Army vet sentenced to 18 months, must pay $1.3M, for stealing Fort Hood military gear” in August has over 80,000 pageviews alone.
The Herald understands crime is a major concern for Killeen-area residents, and plans to keep crime and court reporting as a top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.