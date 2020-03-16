UPDATE: April 6 is the new date for the Killeen ISD candidates forum, sponsored by the Killeen Daily Herald.
Earlier story:
A forum for Killeen ISD school board candidates set for Monday night was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The forum, sponsored by the Killeen Daily Herald, was set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive.
The Herald will make an announcement when a new forum has been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.