The Herald is hosting an election forum featuring the candidates at 6 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The event is open to the public and free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The newspaper is not providing candidates any questions in advance but is making them aware of the topics to be discussed, including transparency, marijuana, city projects, crime and others.
All of the candidates said they plan to attend the event.
Three of the four incumbents seeking Killeen City Council seats in May have challengers, and the other is unopposed.
Here’s a look at those seven candidates by district.
Elected in May 2021, incumbent Jessica Gonzalez is a director of sales. According to her ballot application, she has lived in Texas for more than 45 years, including just over three years in her district.
A realtor, Gabriel A. Montalvo has lived in Texas for 13 years — all of which has been in District 1.
Appointed in March 2022 to fill the vacancy left by Debbie Nash-King when she was appointed mayor, Riakos Adams is running for office for the first time.
He is a retired Army major, having served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq.
Adams has lived in Texas for almost 10 years, including more than six years in District 2.
His challenger, Joseph Solomon, is a staff member of Christian House of Prayer and executive director of The Refuge Corporation. He’s also a former Copperas Cove City Council member.
Solomon served a three-year Army enlistment at Fort Hood, followed by service in the National Guard in Killeen, and Army Reserve and National Guard in Austin.
According to his ballot application, he’s lived in Texas for more than 44 years, including the last six and a half years in District 2.
Patsy Bracey is a registered nurse. She’s lived in Texas for more than 77 years, including the last 67 years in District 3.
Nina Cobb, the incumbent, is an outreach coordinator and nurse. Elected in May 2021, she has lived in Texas for 35 years, including the last 30 years in her district.
Elected in June 2021 following a runoff, Michael Boyd is a government data collector. He’s lived in Texas for 35 years, according to his ballot application, including the last seven and a half years in District 4.
Terms for the Killeen mayor and council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office.
Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May, with mayoral and at-large candidates elected in even-numbered years, and the four district candidates elected in odd-numbered years.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.