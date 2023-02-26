The Herald is hosting an election forum featuring the candidates at 6 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The event is open to the public and free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The newspaper is not providing candidates any questions in advance but is making them aware of the topics to be discussed, including transparency, marijuana, city projects, crime and others.

