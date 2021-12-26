During the course of 2021, the Herald reported on a wide range of different stories. Website analytics for the entire year, based on page views, indicate that kdhnews.com readers were interested in a myriad of topics, although most of the top 10 most read stories of the year involved Fort Hood.
Most of the top read stories of the year are either stand-alone stories or just one in a series of stories. Two topics that had multiple stories make the top 10, however, were the story about a Fort Hood soldier being killed by another and the story of a Fort Hood noncommissioned officer fighting for her freedom.
Two of the top 10 stories were written by a freelancer about area wildlife: rattlesnakes and venomous caterpillars.
Another story involved a man who was arraigned by a local judge on a drug-related charge.
One story even made it into the top read stories of the year despite being published on Dec. 14.
The most read online stories from Jan. 1 through Dec. 22 on kdhnews.com were:
1) “Soldier was served initial child support paperwork; 4 days later, police said he fatally shot the mother” — https://bit.ly/3mlpS9I
2) “Master sergeant says officer lied in case of Fort Hood soldier facing 9 years in military prison” — https://bit.ly/3j7iVYb
3) “Fort Hood soldier dies after allegedly shot in head by another soldier” — https://bit.ly/3FmlZKb
4) “Military family seeks justice following baby’s premature birth” — https://bit.ly/305koc7
5) “Fort Hood brigade commander fired” — https://bit.ly/3EsxiPK
6) “HBO Max to film show in Killeen, looking for extras” — https://bit.ly/3H9FZjJ
7) “Local resident encounters large rattlesnake on a walk in Killeen area” — https://bit.ly/3pSvjAC
8) “Fort Hood single mom fighting to remain free” — https://bit.ly/2UIJpao
9) “Expert warns of venomous caterpillars in Killeen area” — https://bit.ly/3vQMZMx
10) “Police: Man found with drugs while being released from jail” — https://bit.ly/3yR9hk0
