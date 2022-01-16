Two members of the Killeen Daily Herald newsroom were recognized recently for their work covering a Harker Heights plane crash.
The Headliners Foundation of Texas, which promotes excellence in Texas journalism, recently recognized Herald staffers Thaddeus Imerman and Jacob Brooks, who worked together to provide coverage of a fatal plane crash in front of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights on Sept. 24, 2020. Two men died in the crash.
The online coverage by Imerman and Brooks — which included an online article that was updated throughout the day, multiple videos, photos and social media postings — was published on the Herald’s website kdhnews.com. The content was named the 2020 Star Online Package of the Year by the Headliners Foundation and the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors. Both journalism groups work together to award “Star Awards” every year to newspapers across the state. The Star Awards come with a $500 cash award.
The Herald netted a total of 15 journalism awards for work done in 2020, including the fatal plane crash, the Vanessa Guillen tragedy, and other topics, but the online coverage award was the only first-place Star Award earned by the Herald.
“The mission of the Headliners Foundation is to promote excellence in journalism by recognizing those persons in the profession whose writing and reporting skills, integrity and fairness have upheld the highest principles of a free press,” according to a Headliners Foundation email sent to Imerman and Brooks earlier this month.
