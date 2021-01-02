City, community leaders respond to recent wave of Killeen violence
In an emotional news conference on Monday, Killeen Councilmember Debbie Nash-King called for the end of gun violence in the city.
“My top priority today is to make Killeen a safer place for our residents, especially our senior citizens and our youth, and in order to accomplish this task we must continue to promote crime prevention,” Nash-King said at the steps of Killeen City Hall Monday.
Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble said that the recent violence has stemmed from conflicts between two rival gangs — Young Paper Chasers and K-Town Mafia —which he described as “hybrid” in nature.
“It’s been a tough few days,” he said of the ongoing investigations his department is conducting, which involve several incidents that have taken place since Dec. 26.
Fort Hood community mourns loss of wife of late Gen. Shoemaker
The wife of the late retired Gen. Robert M. “Bob” Shoemaker, Tuke died Sunday at the age of 95.
Tuke and Bob were longtime supporters of education, prompting the school district to name a high school after Bob Shoemaker in 2000.
Until her death, Tuke continued that support, particularly the students of Shoemaker High School, whose students hosted a birthday celebration for both her and her late husband each year.
Services are still pending, due to the coronavirus.
Tuke will be laid to rest with her husband at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Killeen internal auditor releases report on street maintenance fee audit
“Generally well executed” is the description given to a street maintenance fee program implemented by the City of Killeen, with one notable exception — transparency.
Killeen City Auditor Matthew Grady completed an independent examination of the Street Maintenance Special Revenue Fund, according to a City of Killeen news release. An annual internal review of the fund is prescribed by the ordinance, which established the Street Maintenance Fee, and Grady’s findings have been published for public review.
“Overall, the implementation went quite well, and fee collections and expenditures were accounted for accurately,” said Grady in the release.
The audit report did find the inclusion of General Fund activity in the special revenue fund was “problematic.”
“The overall effect of this approach was to diminish transparency by blurring the line between General Fund and Special Revenue Fund activity,” the report stated.
Killeen-area hospitals have hundreds of vaccine doses on hand
COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to be distributed at local hospitals, however, Killeen-area hospitals are slim on details on how many vaccines they have distributed and how many they still have to distribute.
Representatives with Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights and AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen responded to questions about the amount of vaccinations each hospital has done.
“We have administered more than 200 vaccinations of our 600-dose allocation to staff. The vaccine is voluntary for our employees and medical staff,” Lori James with Seton said.
Seton received its 600 doses on Dec. 23, and as of Thursday still has not used hundreds of those vaccine doses.
Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth, provided their statement.
“We are working diligently to administer COVID-19 vaccines to as many of our frontline team members as possible. We have already seen a very positive response from our team members, with many excited about the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Riley said.
AdventHealth received about 1,400 doses the week of Dec. 22. The hospital did not say how many doses it has left.
Compiled by Thaddeus Imerman
