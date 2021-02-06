1 dead, 2 injured in Killeen shooting
A Jan. 30 shooting that took the life of a 34-year-old man in Killeen was the first criminal homicide for 2021.
At approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of York Avenue in reference to a shooting victim, according to a KPD press release. Officers found three males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two victims were immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple and the third victim, identified as Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was deceased at the scene.
Kitchens was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
KPD made an arrest in the case later in the week.
Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
Miramontez said on Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pilgram was located and arrested at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Gray Street by the United States Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force without incident, and was taken to the Killeen City Jail.
Miramontez said the fatal shooting was not gang related.
Local parents not happy about STAAR testing
Some local parents of Killeen and Copperas Cove students are not happy with sending their children in-person to take the STAAR test.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) issued guidance in January requiring all school districts to hold in-person STAAR testing this spring and summer. Read more here https://bit.ly/3auIa2m. The TEA guidance includes extended testing windows for STAAR grades three through eight and end-of-course assessments. School districts will be allowed, according to the TEA guidance, to set up additional alternative testing sites including “performing arts centers, recreational centers, hotels” to accommodate public health guidelines.
Jenn Massa, mother of three Killeen ISD students, said last week she plans to continue to keep her children home during STAAR testing for their health and safety.
Stephanie Farber, mother to one Copperas Cove ISD student, said alternative testing sites will not offer enough protection for her to send her child back to school to take the STAAR.
District spokeswomen have said that there is no option for not taking the STAAR.
KISD board trustee foregoing re-election bid
After serving three full three-year terms, plus one partial two-year term after the passing of her late husband retired Lt. Col. Arthur Trujillo, also a three-term KISD board member, Minerva Trujillo said she looks forward to spending more time with her family.
She will not seek re-election in May.
A health scare in January of 2020, she said, was the sign she needed. After receiving a clean bill of health, she said she looks forward to starting the next chapter.
In June of 2009, Trujillo retired from Killeen ISD after 29 years as a teacher, assistant principal, coordinator for certified personnel, and principal of Willow Springs Elementary School, Maxdale Elementary School and Audie Murphy Middle School.
As of Thursday, three candidates — Cullen Mills, Riakos “Rock” Adams, and David “Rev.” Jones — have filed to run for Trujillo’s soon-to-be-vacant District 6 seat on the KISD board.
Public facility corporation holds first meeting
The Public Facility Corporation, comprised of the Killeen City Council, unanimously voted Tuesday to authorize the Corporation’s North Killeen LLC, an apartment complex to be developed by NRP Group, and Ohio-based developer that has an office in Austin.
NRP’s project — slated to have 368 individual apartments — would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive, and geared toward a wide income level.
The public facility corporation, as defined by a city report, is designed “to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.”
The board adopted its bylaws and appointed the officers.
The board unanimously elected Brown as its president, Councilmember Steve Harris as vice president, City Finance Director Jonathan Locke as treasurer, and City Director of Community Services Leslie Hinkle as secretary.
Local athletes sign to compete in college
A total of 25 student athletes in Killeen and Copperas Cove signed on to compete in college Wednesday.
On National Signing Day, 11 Shoemaker athletes, seven Copperas Cove athletes, five Ellison athletes and two Killeen High athletes signed letters of intent to play different sports.
Among the notable signings were Shoemaker’s Monaray Baldwin and Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox.
Baldwin, a receiver, signed to play football at Baylor University, a Division I program in Waco.
Fox, a golfer, signed to play at Mississippi State University, a Division I program in Starkville, Mississippi.
Compiled by Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman. For more on these and other stories, visit www.kdhnews.com.
