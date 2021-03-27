City of Killeen honors the life of former Mayor Raul Villaronga
The city of Killeen celebrated the life of a former mayor on Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Raul Villaronga was a retired Army colonel and a decorated Vietnam War veteran. He served one term as a Killeen city councilman before becoming mayor from 1992 to 1998. He also served as an associate municipal judge and was the president of the Killeen-Fort Hood Council 4535 of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Villaronga died March 20 at the age of 82. He was born April 1, 1938, in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Over 100 people attended his celebration of life service at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
Mayor Jose Segarra, who officiated the service, said Villaronga was involved in many projects that benefitted Killeen, Fort Hood and the Central Texas community. Villaronga was instrumental in getting the joint use of Fort Hood’s airfield to create the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport; started Killeen’s Youth Advisory Council; helped develop Texas A&M-Central Texas and the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery; established Killeen-Fort Hood Council 4535 of LULAC; and started many scholarships for local youth to attend the local college and university.
The former mayor will be laid to rest April 1 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
To honor Villaronga, Segarra ordered the city of Killeen flag lowered to half staff from Friday through April 1.
Parents, school districts react to new CDC social distancing guidelines
New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed the previous 6-foot social distancing guidance in schools to 3 feet, but some parents and school districts aren’t hopping on the 3-foot social distancing train just yet.
The new CDC school guidelines says 3 feet of social distancing is safe in classrooms of elementary students, but middle and high school students “in areas of high community transmission” should try to distance 6 feet apart. Read the full CDC statement here: https://bit.ly/3vNFNBD.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said Monday the district does not plan to change its pandemic public health guidelines at this time. Read the district’s public health guide here: https://www.killeenisd.org/phg.
Jenniffer Wittig, mother of an eighth-grade student in Killeen ISD, said the 6-foot guidance hasn’t been widely enforced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wittig said the lack of mask and social distancing enforcement at her child’s particular campus is what led her to keep her student at home during the pandemic.
Amy Hudson, Copperas Cove ISD director of health services, said Monday the district does not plan to relax any of its pandemic health guidelines at this time.
Killeen has kickoff event for city’s new comprehensive plan
At a community kickoff event Monday, Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc., summed up the comprehensive plan for Killeen his firm is developing.
The kickoff was designed to provide residents with information regarding the planning process, research methods, engagement opportunities and plan deliverables, as well as to ask questions and provide input. For those unable to attend, the meeting is available for view on the plan website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
Shepherd said the plan is designed to be a “policy document,” offering “guiding principles.”
The plan was approved by the council in November at a cost of $349,140. Shepherd said it is designed to cultivate fiscal health for the city, with an “implementation focus.” as well as to build “neighborhoods, not subdivisions.”
Shepherd placed emphasis on how the plan is designed to close the resource gap, which he described as the gap between the wants and needs of businesses and residents and the resources the City of Killeen has to address them.
Specifically, this liability was a result of the growth Killeen saw from about 1950 to the 1980s, which has been largely on the south side of the city, with the north side seeing decline.
New water plant should have been pumping by now; here’s why it’s not
While construction is complete for a new $60 million water treatment plant that will one day provide drinking water to Killeen and other cities, an official with the water district revealed Wednesday that testing failures have stalled the new plant’s opening for months.
Speaking at the end of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board meeting, Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, said the failures have been centered on testing in the pipes at the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant, which had been scheduled to be pumping water to Killeen houses by now.
After months of delays, he said the plant should now be online near the middle of April.
Garrett added that mistakes by the contractor on the project have caused the significant delays to completion.
Initially, the water district had said that the plant would reach substantial completion and enter the testing phase in June 2020. More recently, it was planned to be operational in January.
Garrett added that the contractors working on the plant have owned up to their mistakes and are handling all costs associated with the additional work and it has only cost the district additional time, which he is unhappy about.
The contractor is CSA Construction out Houston.
