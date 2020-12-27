P&Z paves new way for Camping World to come to Killeen
At a Monday night workshop meeting, the City of Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission voted, in effect, to revisit the idea of bringing a national RV dealership to Killeen.
In a unanimous vote, the commission decided to approve, per eventual approval by the Killeen City Council, a conditional use permit for the property located at 701 and 709 East Central Texas Expressway, which was formerly Gander Mountain, which closed down in 2017. The property has stood mostly vacant since then.
The conditional use permit would allow for the rezoning of the property to allow for Camping World, a prospective owner, to use the property for a new Killeen outlet, allowing specifically for outdoor sales and service of recreational vehicles.
On Dec. 8, the Killeen City Council voted 4-3 to not allow for the rezoning of the land at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, the former Gander Mountain.
If approved, it would have changed the designation from B-3, or local business district, to B-4, or business district, which allows for auto sales, repair work and other uses for that property.
The proposed business would be an RV dealership owned by Camping World.
After additional review by the City Planning Department, the Killeen City Council is expected to review the proposal at its upcoming Jan. 5 workshop, and vote to approve or deny the conditional use permit at its meeting on Jan. 12.
Local hospitals continue vaccinations
Killeen-area hospitals are continuing to dole out the coronavirus vaccine, and Fort Hood’s hospital was also administering shots to high-risk members of the public who have access to the military hospital on Monday.
On Dec. 18, Darnall alerted high-risk patients the vaccine would be available beginning Monday, the Army hospital said in a news release late Monday. High-risk beneficiaries include those over 65 and those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions or other ailments.
Darnal and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple began administering the vaccine Dec. 15 to employees.
Scott & White in Temple received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on or near Dec. 15, and was slated to get another 975 doses last week, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.
Seton also received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, and AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen received 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the state health department said.
Seton was the last of the local hospitals to receive the vaccine after receiving its shipment of the vaccine Wednesday.
Military family organization and Killeen Food Care Center provided meals for local military families
Military connected families in the Killeen and Fort Hood area received Christmas meals from the Killeen Food Care Center on Tuesday.
The food care center in partnership with the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) provided the food to 500 families that drove through the food care center parking lot and had the meals loaded into their vehicles by volunteers.
MFAN is a virtual group of military spouses that go around the country locating places where food insecurity exists within the military population and trying to fix that problem.
Raymond Cockrell, the executive director for the food care center, spoke about the meaning to the local military community.
“The community where I was born and raised and the military means so much to us in this community so what an honor and what a blessing it is to provide meals and food for our military families. We believe that no one in our community should go hungry, especially our military families at the holidays,” Cockrell said.
Families received chicken, a gift bag full of food for a Christmas dinner as well as bread and pastries, according to Cockrell.
Spirit of giving: Local nonprofit gives out boxes of food to those in need on Christmas Eve
A steady flow of vehicle and foot traffic made its way through the parking lot of the closed down H-E-B in downtown Killeen Thursday.
Those who showed up received a food box, courtesy of local nonprofit AR Kares 4 All, which was started by Maricello Brown.
Brown said he teamed up with K254 Radio for the food giveaway.
Beneficiaries of the boxes were those who said they had a need. One need not be homeless to receive a food box during one of the organization’s food drives.
The boxes contained meats, crackers, cookies and other food. Volunteers had enough supplies to hand out 150 food boxes. “Even though it’s not the biggest thing, I know every smile is sincere,” Brown said. “Every ‘Thank you,’ every ‘God bless you,’ every “Thanks so much,’ it’s from the heart.”
AR Kares 4 All also did a food drive for Thanksgiving and plans to do one in every month of 2021 at various locations.
“This is what we’re doing under the AR brand, to be able to help where we can — not just for the holidays, but year-round,” Brown said.
Downtown Killeen mission serves holiday meal
Downtown Killeen was mostly quiet on Christmas morning, save for a group of dedicated volunteers preparing Christmas meals for first responders and others throughout the community.
As of 9:30 a.m., about eight to ten volunteers were on hand, and hard at work, at Jesus Hope and Love Mission. Christmas dinner, prepared in dozens of plastic containers, included ham, turkey, vegetables, stuffing, cranberries and other items.
“They always go the extra mile,” Pastor Steve Chae said of the volunteers who took part in the annual event.
After putting the meals together, volunteers began to deliver them to police and fire stations in Killeen and Harker Heights and other community locations, as well as serving them to the homeless and others there at the mission, located on North 4th Street. Tables were set up outside for guests to have an early Christmas meal, shortly before 11 a.m.
Longtime Killeen resident Pat Galanffy was one of the volunteers who helped out.
“I was just excited that I got to wear my Christmas mask,” she said.
Galanffy and fellow volunteer Emmanuel Ramos, also of Killeen, delivered the first 48 prepared meals to the Killeen Central Fire Station. Capt. Marcus Stillwell, the ranking officer on duty, said that there were meals for each Killeen Fire Department members who was on duty for the day, and shortly after members of other stations began to arrive and pick them up to deliver back to their respective fire houses.
