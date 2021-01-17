Killeen man slain by officer’s bullet
A Killeen man and local pastor died Sunday as the result of a Killeen police officer’s bullet(s).
Patrick Warren Sr. died after police were called to the scene at 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a psychiatric call.
KPD identified the officer involved as Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of KPD.
“He remains on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation,” KPD said in a Wednesday news release.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is representing Warren’s family.
Merritt is no stranger to representing families of victims of police shootings in Central Texas.
Merritt is the same attorney who represented the family of Michael Dean who was shot and killed Dec. 2, 2019, by former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz.
Public facility corporation in Killeen approved by council
Mayor Jose Segarra cast a tie-breaking vote during Tuesday evening’s Killeen City Council meeting, which ultimately approved the creation of a public facility corporation.
The PFC paves the way for a $51 million housing development on the north side of Killeen.
Council members split 3-3 on the proposal, with Steve Harris, Shirley Fleming and Debbie Nash-King in favor of creating the corporation. Council members Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams and Ken Wilkerson opposed the plan before Segarra’s vote.
The PFC has been proposed specifically for a potential multifamily housing project by The NRP Group with the city.
The vote for the creation of the corporation, along with the approval of two related rezoning items the NRP project would require, also passed 4 to 3, with the same members voting for and against. Segarra cast the tie-breaking vote for each item.
Since November, the council has been in discussion with Ohio-based NRP Group, which seeks to build an apartment complex near the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Business 190.
NRP has indicated the public facility corporation to be a requirement of the project, and would allow the company to not pay property taxes for 75 years — something local developers have taken issue with.
Family, friends remember life of Tuke Shoemaker
Funeral services were held Tuesday for Mary Alice “Tuke” Shoemaker at the Central Texas Stave Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Roughly 80 family members, friends and students from Shoemaker High School attended the service despite the cold weather. The Shoemaker High choir provided a final performance for the wife of the man their school was named after — the late retired Gen. Robert M. “Bob” Shoemaker.
A noted equestrian who loved teaching youth to ride horses, Tuke’s horse, Casey, was also in attendance for the service. Casey was Tuke’s final horse and is stabled at Fort Hood.
Tuke died at the age of 95 on Dec. 27. She was laid to rest at the cemetery with her husband of nearly 70 years, who preceded her in death in June 2017.
The Shoemakers were big supporters of education in the area, setting up a scholarship for students to attend Central Texas College or Texas A&M University-Central Texas after graduation. Many Shoemaker High alumni were also in attendance.
Snow blankets Bell County, many roads in area glazed with ice
A rare occurrence in Central Texas, snow fell rapidly Sunday morning and afternoon, resulting in snowfall accumulations not seen for around 10 years.
Killeen and the surrounding areas saw on average between 3 and 4 inches of snow on Sunday.
The National Weather Service said some areas saw 4.5 inches of snow at the top end.
The last time there was at least an inch of snow in the area was on Feb. 23, 2010, when 3.3 inches of snow fell in Killeen. The last measurable snowfall was recorded on Fort Hood was on March 5, 2015, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall accumulations caused problems on the roads as well.
A total of 11 accidents were reported in Harker Heights and Copperas Cove from 5 a.m. Sunday to around noon Monday.
In Heights there were nine and in Cove there were two, police said. Killeen police did not respond by deadline Monday.
The snow also forced the closure of Killeen and Copperas Cove schools.
Killeen council to move on replacement of Councilman Kilpatrick
Following the death of longtime Killeen City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick on Jan. 5, the council is preparing to move forward to find his successor.
Mayor Jose Segarra said on Monday that the council will likely discuss the appointment of Kilpatrick’s replacement at its Jan. 19 workshop, rather than at Tuesday’s meeting.
The procedure will begin with an application process, and in order for a person to qualify, he or she must live in District 3, Kilpatrick’s district.
Segarra said that if there is a council vacancy more than 90 days before an election, as is the presently the case, the council can appoint someone.
The term of the appointment would last up to the election, Segarra added, and if that same person wanted to continue serving, they would have to formally file and campaign in the May 1 election.
The filing period for the May 1 election closes Feb. 12.
