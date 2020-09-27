Following Tuesday’s vote by the Killeen City Council to approve $725,054 in funding for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, several Killeen council candidates running in the Nov. 3 election offered a variety of answers when asked how they would have voted on the issue had they been on the council instead of currently running for it.
Here is how they responded:
Mellisa Brown
Candidate Mellisa Brown would have voted for the agreement with KEDC on a one-year basis, and added a requirement that over the next year the city council and city manager would work together to come up with a plan to revise the KEDC.
“It would include the city taking over supervision of the KEDC directly instead of it being managed by the Chamber of Commerce,” she said by email. “It would also include a change to the way the board of directors is structured, the requirement to hire between one or two dedicated full-time economic development professionals, and a clearly defined performance program among other changes.”
While touching on the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce for Central Texas, Brown added that she would not have voted to approve any amount of money right now, but would have voted to keep that money restricted for incentive needs over the next year that would be given to KEDC on an as-needed basis after the City Council approves of any such incentives.
“They have the money to operate for a year without any additional Killeen tax funds and it wouldn’t interfere with operations. Also, with the current contract and the few financial reports that the chamber is willing to provide, all city funding gets transferred directly to the chamber anyway.
“This is a huge reason why the KEDC can’t contract with other Chambers the same way. We cannot have three different chambers of commerce trying to manage the KEDC. The city should have never given away that responsibility and authority in the first place.
Brown said the issue goes beyond merely being about the KEDC and the chamber, and whether the city will fund them or not.
“The two organizations have been so entangled over the years that there will be a lot of legal and financial questions to sort through,” she said.
Nina Cobb
Candidate Nina Cobb is less certain as to how she would have voted.
“Development is about city growth and transforming the lives of people,” Cobb said by email. “The agreement has been voted on and passed by our city council. It is now time to ‘Move forward and get to work.’ We have to make our city marketable with schools, homes, jobs and ensuring that the cost of living can be met. I was not on the city council and am unsure of the information that was shared. I cannot say what my vote would have been without documentation.
“However, as I look into the windshield and not the rearview mirror, I urge you to listen, educate yourselves, work with the economic development team, send in your ideas for growth. We all must have a common goal to ‘join together today to create a better Killeen for everyone.’”
Leo Gukeisen
Candidate Leo Gukeisen said he would have voted against both the agreement as it was presented and against the amount of $725,054, which officially will go entirely to the KEDC, and none, unlike in previous years, going to the Great Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“Giving one a blank check is not the right answer,” Gukeisen said. “There was a motion made to amend the original motion to approve the agreement as presented; I would have voted in favor of the amendment motion. That would have approved the agreement but would have only approved $362,527.00 and the remaining $362,527.00 would be prorated as “performance based.” This would have required the KEDC to come in front of the city council and provide information to what the funds were needed for and to provide evidence that the KEDC was meeting the standards set forth in the agreement.”
Gukeisen noted that with many comments made on the agreement, both for and against, one that “really stood out” was the fact that the current agreement expires on Sept. 30, 2020, and there were only about nine days to address all the points brought up at the meeting.
“Let’s face it, this was yet another eleventh hour maneuver forcing the city council to pass something,” Gukeisen said. “This matter could have been brought up during the budget process, if it was we will never know, so when it came up for a vote, most if not all questions could have been answered.”
Tolly James Jr.
Candidate Tolly James Jr. said he would have voted for the agreement.
“A clear strategic economic development plan is needed with the council and or mayor communicating specific direction about finances appropriated towards our economic development,” James said by email.
Ken Wilkerson
Candidate Ken Wilkerson called for what could be described as an incremental approach.
“Had I been a councilmember, I would have requested a motion to partially fund KEDC until defined, measurable goals could be established, and a performance audit be scheduled for benchmarking progress before providing full funding to KEDC,” Wilkerson said by email. “Existing functions such as payroll and ongoing projects can and should be funded until goals and performance measuring tools are established.
Wilkerson said more time should be allotted to the council to determine if funding is warranted based on past performance.
“It is also critical that the city establish a transparent, comprehensive economic development plan based on a vision of what Killeen wants to become,” he said. “Until that is done, we will continue to conduct this reactive type approach to funding instead of proactively investing in our future. Lastly, specific projects such as efforts to establish a grocery store on the north side should be placed in KEDC’s guidance, as well as short, medium and long-term goals firmly established by the citizens and the council.”
Candidates Carla Escalante, Roslyn Finley, Edward Skinner and Rickey Williams did not respond to questions for this article by the requested deadline.
Current council members Butch Menking and Mayor Jose Segarra are running for re-election on Nov. 3. Both voted in favor of the KEDC agreement and funding last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.