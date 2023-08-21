Representatives from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation visited the Oasis Fresh Market grocery store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week, city officials said Monday.
The possibility of bringing Oasis to the grocery-store deprived north Killeen was discussed extensively last month at different city council meetings.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she heard it was a good visit and will be receiving a briefing on it soon.
Oasis isn’t on the Killeen City Council agenda for this week, but Nash-King said it hopefully will be soon.
“I’m hoping we can put it on the council agenda soon to see if this project is obtainable,” Nash-King said Monday. “I do understand there’s a lot of moving pieces to it so I’m just waiting to get briefed.”
She said she was waiting to find out if there were tax abatement or other economic incentives that would be required for Oasis to open its doors in north Killeen.
“They haven’t requested anything from us but we’re still waiting,” Nash-King said.
Nash-King said last month she wanted to do a site visit to Tulsa to see the original Oasis store. She, and others on the city council, have expressed that getting a grocery store for north Killeen was a top priority.
Scott Connell, executive director of KEDC, was travelling Monday and unavailable for comment.
The hope is that Oasis will open its doors in north Killeen, which has been a food desert since 2019, when the H-E-B and IGA stores closed their doors.
The last time the Killeen City Council had Oasis on the agenda was July 25 when Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, acting as a liaison for Oasis, presented the results of the market feasibility study to the council.
The study, completed by Associated Wholesale Grocers, estimated weekly sales of approximately $117,000 if Oasis Fresh Market opens a store in north Killeen, which Russell said “definitely puts them in a competitive market.”
It requests that it would need five acres of land and, in order to run the grocery seamlessly, would require between 50 and 60 employees.
This projection is based on a 14,500-square-foot grocery store with a market share of 3.3% of the weekly sales potential for the supermarket.
Direct competition for the store would mainly be from the two Walmart Supercenters — one at 1400 Lowes Blvd. and the other in Harker Heights — the Aldi at 2500 E. Central Expressway and the Delicias Meat Market on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Trade area dynamics conclude that there are 58,718 people living in north Killeen. Much of the data in the market feasibility study was based on 2010 census data, which raised questions during the council meeting about why they used old data. But this was accounted for by a 2% increase from the census figure of 57,579.
Oasis has also garnered interests from other parts of the country with food deserts including Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.
But there have been some questions about owner Aaron “AJ” Johnson’s nonprofit in the past, which led to $30 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding — federal COVID relief funds —to be taken off the table.
However, Johnson told the Herald last month that the organization had learned the lesson from this experience and it is no longer an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.