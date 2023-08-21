Oasis

Oasis, a 16,000-square-foot grocery store based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is in talks with Killeen about opening a store in north Killeen. 

Representatives from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation visited the Oasis Fresh Market grocery store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week, city officials said Monday.

The possibility of bringing Oasis to the grocery-store deprived north Killeen was discussed extensively last month at different city council meetings.

