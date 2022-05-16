Vote canvassing and a swearing in of Killeen’s mayor and three at-large City Council members is set to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
After the event, the city council is scheduled to meet at 4:45 p.m. for a special meeting to elect a mayor pro tem and again at 5 p.m. for a workshop, which will cover a variety of topics, including the possibility of providing a $4-an-hour raise for Killeen’s solid waste department workers.
Currently, solid waste operators make $15 an hour, or $31,500 annually. With the proposed change, workers would make $19 an hour, or $39,520 annually. City officials have cited long hours, stringent commercial drivers license requirements and employee poaching as reasons for an estimated 17 person driver shortage. Moreover, solid waste employees sometimes find themselves collecting up to 400 more containers a day than the national average, according to an associated staff presentation.
Other items for discussion include:
Authorization of an interlocal agreement with the Killeen Independent School District for the construction of a sewer line in the Trimmier Creek Basin.
The awarding of bid No. 22-20, Generator Project, to T. Morales Company Electric & Controls, Ltd. in the amount of $480,535.
Authorization of the procurement of computer hardware from GTS Technology Solutions in an amount not to exceed $299,807.93.
Ratifying a Meet and Confer Agreement with the Killeen Police Employee Association FOP Lodge 32.
Discussion items for Tuesday’s meeting include:
Firearms in city limits.
Killeen Economic Development Corporation structure review.
Summer youth employment program.
Annual review of governing standards and expectations.
Moving the May 21 council meeting to a later date.
The City Council will also hear several rezoning and future land use map amendment requests.
Meetings take place every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or watched on television on Channel 10.
