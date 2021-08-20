COPPERAS COVE — More than 60 Central Texas golfers teed it up Friday morning at Hills of Cove Golf Course for the first-ever Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful charity tournament to help raise money for scholarships.
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB executive director, said she was excited about the turnout for the $65-per-player, two-person scramble that originated as the organization brainstormed ideas to raise money after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on their traditional fundraising efforts.
“We’re very happy,” she said. “This is our first time to do this and so we were a little nervous as we planned it. We didn’t know if anybody would show up, so we’re excited. This gives us a foundation to build and grow upon, so we can turn it into an annual event.”
Kicking off the action at hole No. 1 were four members of the Killeen-based Central Texas Players Golf Association: Curtis Bethany, James Dukes, Joe Byrd, and Calvin Bailey. They all play together regularly and had a solid game plan in mind to try and win the tournament.
“I got the winning scorecard already in my back pocket,” Dukes said, laughing. “We have a couple of long-knockers, which is Joe and Curtis. They can hit the ball from here to kingdom come. Then Calvin puts it on the green, and I putt it in the hole.”
