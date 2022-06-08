Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a city clean up day event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone interested in volunteering are invited to meet in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli, 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd, Suite 100, for sign-in and area assignments on Saturday.
Assignments will include trash pick-up, graffiti removal, and sidewalk clean up. Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores, the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful executive director, at rflores@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6704.
Staff Report
