Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) has partnered with JustServe to host a 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance event on Sept. 10 from 8 to 11 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Volunteers who are interested in participating will meet at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery, located at 415 East Avenue A, for check-in and area assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.