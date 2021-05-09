Keep Nolanville Beautiful is now one of 70 “Gold Star” affiliates of the statewide Keep Texas Beautiful, which has a total of nearly 300 affiliates.
The city will officially be recognized at 54th annual Keep Texas Beautiful conference in June.
Keep Nolanville Beautiful was founded in 2015 a as an environmental advocacy and action committee to preserve and improve the community and enhance the quality of life in Nolanville, according to Kerry Fillip of Keep Nolanville Beautiful.
Gold Star recognition is the highest status an affiliate can receive, a news release said.
In 2004, Gold Star recognition began for communities that go above and beyond the requirements, which include submitting a report, paying dues, attending training and participating in a KTB-endorsed event.
“To achieve Gold Star status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices, or participate in the Beautify Texas Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs, and provide a letter of support from their community,” the release said.
In 2020, Keep Nolanville Beautiful held trash pick-up events and also coordinated the planting of 50 maple trees in Monarch Park with the assistance of 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade from Fort Hood.
Most recently, the Fort Hood brigade assisted in the World Water Day: Nolan Creek Matters service event on March 28.
Keep Nolanville Beautiful had three separate projects simultaneously that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.