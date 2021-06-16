The city of Kempner appointed a new interim police chief last week after the recent resignation of the city’s police chief.
Interim Chief Heriberto “Eddie” Rodriguez succeeded former Kempner Police Chief Charles Rodriguez who submitted his resignation to the City Council June 8, according to numerous news outlets. The new chief was sworn in by Kempner Mayor John “JW” Wilkerson Friday morning.
Chief Heriberto Rodriguez acted as peace officer since 2008, which he holds a master license for. He also has a master’s degree in criminal justice, according to a news release from the city.
Rodriguez said his main priority is to build the department and improve the retention of its police officers.
“There’s been a crazy high turnover to police officers in the city. The game plan is to establish a police department that can be trusted by the community and a department that wants to help the community,” Rodriguez said.
According to the release, Rodriguez has attended numerous training courses including Department of Justice supervisory leadership with the FBI and narcotics interdiction with the DEA.
