KEMPNER — Past and present city officials and staff members gathered with volunteer firefighters, law enforcement personnel, representatives from Fort Hood, and some longtime area residents Saturday at Kempner City Hall to celebrate the city’s 25th birthday.

It was 25 years ago on Aug. 7 that Kempner officially became an incorporated city after being first settled in the early 1850s.

Kempner Birthday 3.jpg

Kempner officials celebrated the city’s 25th birthday Saturday.
Kempner Birthday 4.jpg

Gene Isenhour, Kempner’s second mayor and a longtime city councilman who now serves as municipal court judge, speaks during Saturday’s celebration of Kempner’s 25th birthday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.