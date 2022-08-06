Birthday celebration committee members, from left, Gene Isenhour, Hayleigh Talasek and Carolyn Crane unveil Kempner’s new city flag, as Mayor John Wilkerson reads a proclamation adopting the committee’s design.
John Clark | Herald
Kempner’s first mayor, Roger Fancher, visits with friends prior to Kempner’s 25th birthday celebration Saturday.
KEMPNER — Past and present city officials and staff members gathered with volunteer firefighters, law enforcement personnel, representatives from Fort Hood, and some longtime area residents Saturday at Kempner City Hall to celebrate the city’s 25th birthday.
It was 25 years ago on Aug. 7 that Kempner officially became an incorporated city after being first settled in the early 1850s.
The late Walter Prugh, a retired U.S. Army colonel and Lampasas County justice of the peace who lived in Kempner from 1971 until his death in 2014, spearheaded the effort to incorporate after area residents learned that Copperas Cove officials were planning a big annexation that would have brought them into the city.
“Copperas Cove City Council had already posted on the agenda to discuss annexation to the Lampasas River (on Kempner’s west side),” said Gene Isenhour, a Kempner resident for 45 years who served as the fledgling city’s second mayor and is now the municipal court judge. “So very quickly we got together to see about being incorporated — to keep from being part of Copperas Cove.
“Nothing negative about Copperas Cove, but we wanted to stay Kempner.”
Current Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson read a proclamation Saturday declaring the city’s 25th birthday, along with another proclamation to adopt the city’s first municipal flag, which was unveiled by Isenhour, City Secretary Hayleigh Talasek, and Carolyn Crane, who served on the birthday celebration committee, along with Rob Green.
Wilkerson also read a third proclamation to announce the renaming of City Hall as “Isenhour-Clark Municipal Building,” in honor of Gene Isenhour and Jack Clark, the city’s certified public accountant since its incorporation.
Giving credit for the city’s success to its current and former staff members, Wilkerson said the future is hard to forecast, but he predicts continued success in the coming years.
“Look at the ice storm that we had (last year),” Wilkerson said. “You had a person in this community driving around in his four-wheel drive vehicle pulling people out. That’s what a community is all about.
“As long as we stay true to that — as long as we have neighbors like that — the future is not hard to predict. We’re going to be around for a lot longer, and we’re going to pull through, no matter what the times are.”
Kempner has a population of a little over 1,000 people, as of the 2020 census.
