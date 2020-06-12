A Kempner family of five lost their home in a devastating fire earlier this week.
David Graves was living with his mom, dad and two nieces at 149 Private Road 3384 G in Kempner when he woke up Tuesday morning to his home on fire.
Graves said he immediately went to the back porch where the fire had begun to try and stop the flames but the home was engulfed in fire quickly.
“All the people and animals got out of the house but the house went up pretty quick and it got my dad’s car and my mom’s car,” Graves said.
Graves said he is currently living in a small one-room cabin at his grandparents and his parents are staying in a hotel right now.
Graves also said his father, a 21-year Army veteran, lost all of his Army awards and medals in the fire.
The fire also took place on Graves’ mother’s 60th birthday.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department verified it responded to the fire, but referred questions to the Lampasas Fire Department, which could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
The Graves family has a GoFundMe to raise money to make up for losses. The fundraiser has raised $5,875 of a $20,000 goal. The link to the fundraiser is https://www.gofundme.com/f/helpmyauntanduncle?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip.
