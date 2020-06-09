The city of Kempner is hosting the Kempner Fest Summer Festival on June 27.
The festival will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park in Kempner.
Live concerts, a barbecue cookoff, a baking challenge, vendors, games, inflatables, a dance party, a dunk tank and more will be featured at the festival, according to a flyer for the event.
Those wanting to be a vendor for the event or be a sponsor can call Kempner City Hall at 512-932-2180.
