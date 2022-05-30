KEMPNER — More than 1.1 million Americans have died in wartime since the U.S. Civil War, according to Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs numbers, and the city of Kempner hosted a Memorial Day ceremony in their honor.
Mayor John “JW” Wilkerson led the program Monday morning at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park along U.S. Highway 190 that included the pledge of allegiance led by Kempner Cub Scouts, singing of the national anthem by Alicia Straley, posting of the colors and 21-gun salute by members of Fort Hood’s 62nd Engineer Battalion, playing of taps by U.S. Army veteran Jennifer Fitzgerald, and remarks from keynote speaker Lt. Col. Dean Huard, a combat veteran and Army logistics officer at Fort Hood.
Mayor Wilkerson led the ceremony and said it is important to remember the true meaning of the sometimes-misunderstood holiday.
“We need to remember that every day is actually Memorial Day,” said Wilkerson, a three-year Army vet. “All those that died to give us the freedoms that we have … that needs to be at the forefront of everybody’s actions every day of their lives, not just one day out of the year.”
One of those attending the ceremony was Kempner resident Harvey Reed, a retired regimental command sergeant major and Vietnam veteran (1969-70).
Reed said he comes to the park every year to honor those who paid the ultimate price for the country’s freedoms.
“We need to remember those whose names are on this memorial,” he said. “We knew a lot of them personally. We really cannot forget any of them. I just left the memorial up on Fort Hood, and I come down here every year. This is beautiful to set this up like this, to remember these guys and girls.”
