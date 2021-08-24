COPPERAS COVE — A slight underestimation by professional competitive eater and Kempner resident Greg Wilson proved costly Tuesday morning as he attempted to finish the 30th of 41 doughnuts and other pastries at Shipley Do-Nuts in Copperas Cove.
Wilson experienced what those in the competitive eating world call a “reversal” — meaning he threw up, ending the challenge.
“I was coming in a little cocky, thinking it was only going to be 4, maybe 5 pounds,” Wilson said at the conclusion of his challenge. “But their doughnuts and all of their other pastries are heavy.”
Prior to experiencing the reversal, Wilson had already decided that the doughnut that ultimately did him in was going to be the final doughnut of the challenge.
While filming the video for his YouTube channel — “SAVAGE EATING” — Wilson told the viewers that he was basing his estimation off of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he said are around 2 ounces apiece. While eating Shipley’s doughnuts, Wilson said he realized each was around 4 or 5 ounces.
In total, Wilson said he estimates that he consumed around 10 or 11 pounds, when factoring in the amount of pastries he ate and the three and a half Diet Cokes he drank. He consumed 29 pastries “and a bite.”
Though he did not consume all of the pastries as he intended to, Wilson said it was a good challenge.
“The food is excellent, so I can’t complain about that,” Wilson said.
Prior to beginning the challenge, Wilson said he was looking forward to doing a menu challenge since it provides variety. Being a competitive eater, he said sometimes eaters battle what he called “flavor fatigue” from consuming the same thing in such high quantities in a short amount of time.
While Wilson was consuming the pastries, the local store’s owner, Chhin Leng, said he has been intrigued by Wilson coming in and doing food challenges.
Previously, Wilson had completed a timed dozen glazed doughnut challenge and a giant doughnut challenge at the Cove Shipley.
Leng said his door is always open to anyone who wants to do a challenge.
“For me, I welcome any time any competition,” Leng said. “If anybody like(s) it, come and talk to me, I’d be open.”
