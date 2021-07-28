City staff in Kempner have discovered that all emails from a city-funded email used by a former mayor have been deleted, Mayor John Wilkerson said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Wilkerson said all emails that were deleted were from the email account used by former Mayor Keith Harvey, whom Wilkerson defeated by an overwhelming margin in May.
Texas Government Code Section 552.351 stipulates that willful destruction, mutilation or removal of public information without permission is punishable as a misdemeanor.
City Manager David Williams II provided the Herald with the city’s records management schedule that was effective April 17, 2016.
Many items on the just over eight-page schedule are required to be maintained permanently. Other items are to be maintained for anywhere from one to five years. Others still are for “as long as administratively valuable.”
In the release, Wilkerson stated that he directed Williams to ensure the incident is investigated by law enforcement officials.
“When a crime has been reported to me, perpetrated by a Governmental Official, I will demand the city law enforcement personnel investigate the matter and submit the findings of the investigation to the appropriate prosecutor for disposition, without influence or persuasion,” Wilkerson said in the release.
As of press time, the Kempner Police Department had not responded to verify if it had opened an investigation.
Harvey denies
Harvey denied Wilkerson’s allegations in a phone interview Wednesday, calling them a “fallacy.”
“The city staff? So who’s a part of the staff that so-called discovered this anomaly?” Harvey asked. “City staff does not have the capability — if an email was deleted — to pretty much even look something up.”
Harvey went on to say that he did not delete any emails because he has nothing to hide and that he has been transparent.
“If anything was deleted off those computers, it’s an inside job; it’s not former Mayor Keith Harvey, or anyone of that nature,” Harvey said.
Harvey said Wilkerson needs to find a life and needs to find something to do.
“Mr. Wilkerson needs to sit back and ride on the wave — on the shoulders of all the work that I have done in that city — because there’s nothing left for him to do,” Harvey said. “With that being said, he needs to keep my name out of his mouth.”
In the May 1 election, Wilkerson received a total of 127 votes, to Harvey’s 28. The percentage equated to a 81.9% to 18.1% victory for Wilkerson.
Harvey, who became Kempner’s first Black mayor when he was elected in 2019, resided in office until he was defeated in May.
