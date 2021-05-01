Election results are in, and the people of Kempner have spoken. They wanted a new mayor.
John Wilkerson defeated incumbent Keith Harvey in a landslide Saturday.
Wilkerson received a total of 127 votes, to Harvey’s 28. The percentage equates to a 81.9% to 18.1% victory for Wilkerson.
Wilkerson has served as an elected official for the rural town since May 2019, when he was elected to the city council.
Wilkerson provided a statement following his apparent victory.
“Today, the voters of the City of Kempner made their voices heard by casting their ballots for the office of Mayor. I am honored in learning that the overwhelming majority of the city has placed their trust in me to lead this City into the future," Wilkerson said.
He said the city of Kempner will be a friendly place with a government that works for the people in an open and transparent manner.
Wilkerson, 39, has nearly 20 years of experience in the field of law enforcement, including as a law enforcement representative and a law enforcement instructor.
Harvey made history in 2019 when he ran unopposed and was elected as the first Black mayor of Kempner.
Two positions were unopposed in Saturday’s election.
Rob Green and Dan Long ran unopposed for the Place II and Place IV seats, respectively.
All results are unofficial until a vote canvass is conducted by the city council.
In one of his final acts as a councilman, Wilkerson said he plans to attempt to call a special meeting Friday to canvass the votes.
Results
Mayor
John Wilkerson 127 (81.9%)
Keith Harvey 28 (18.1%)
