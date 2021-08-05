The city of Kempner has received more than $2,000 worth of donated school supplies and toiletries, and the city is set to give them out Saturday.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the city will distribute the supplies for all in need at the Kempner City Hall, 12288 U.S. Highway 190.
The city will not be doing income checks or address verification, according to a news release.
Previously, the event had been scheduled for Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, but due to the amount of donations the city had received, officials made the decision to change it to City Hall.
