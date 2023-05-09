The city of Kempner will now have a sales tax rate of one-half of 1% that will be used solely for providing revenue for the maintenance and/or repair of municipal streets.
The proposition on the city’s ballot on Saturday passed narrowly by a vote of 18-16. Kempner has a population of about 1,100.
The Kempner City Council unanimously approved putting the measure on the ballot during the Jan. 24 meeting, according to minutes from the agenda.
Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson reportedly told the council during that meeting that the city’s street fund account is funded by revenues from the special sales tax, according to the meeting minutes.
Prior to the election, the rate of the special sales tax was one-fourth of 1%, according to the minutes.
Two council members and Wilkerson were all in effect re-elected due to no challengers to their seats, and their seats did not appear on the ballot.
The two council members, whose terms expired this year and were ultimately renewed, were Rob Green and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Long.
