Kempner vote

The city of Kempner will now have a sales tax rate of one-half of 1% that will be used solely for providing revenue for the maintenance and/or repair of municipal streets.

The proposition on the city’s ballot on Saturday passed narrowly by a vote of 18-16. Kempner has a population of about 1,100.

