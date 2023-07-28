Ongoing repairs to a “significant” water line leak in Kempner left nearly all residents of the city without water Friday as the Kempner Water Supply Corporation says “the water loss is proving to be more widespread than anticipated.”
A main line leak on the concrete transmission line on U.S. Highway 190 occurred sometime Wednesday, according to information posted on the water supply’s website. The leak affects all customers from County Road 4807 (near the eastern border of Kempner) to Lampasas who receive water from the transmission line.
“The City of Lampasas was isolated, and they are running on what is left in their tanks,” according to KWSC. “The leak is in the City of Kempner” located near the KWSC building.
Initially, customers in the area were warned to expect water outages for between 24 to 48 hours. That estimate has not changed. An update posted to the KWSC website Friday morning said the issue was more widespread than anticipated, and that the corporation “will have to turn off the entire system that supplies every single meter in our system in order to get this concrete line repaired quickly.”
An earlier update on Friday saw KWSC issuing a boil-water notice for all residents of the city due to the concrete line leak on U.S. Highway 190. The notice was issued after water supply valves were turned off to allow water to drain from the system so repairs could begin.
The leak was first discovered by KWSC on Wednesday. “We are having to replace a section of pipe that has been leaking for quite some time,” the corporation said in an email. Exacerbating the issue is the fact that the leak is reportedly 20 feet below ground and was located under the county storage barn. In order for repairs to begin, the storage barn had to be dismantled and removed from the site before excavation of the area could begin.
“Drinking Water is available at Kempner Fire Station, as well as bulk water,” according to KWSC. “Customers will have to bring their own container.”
I have to wonder? Did Salado lose water too? Since Kempner Water provides water to Salado at an already lower price than they provide to their own membership, do the customers get to keep their water too? I don't remember hearing anybody from Salado complaining about losing water from "every meter on their system".
The area without water is a heck of a lot bigger than your article makes it sound. It's not just the city of Kempner. It's virtually ALL of Lampasas County east of and including the city of Lampasas that is without water.
The mismanagement of this operation is absolutely inexcusable and borders on the criminally negligent.
The public utility commission needs to be involved to insure such a wide scale outage will not be suffered in the future!
