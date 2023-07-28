Piple

A main water line providing water to residents who get drinking water from Kempner Water Supply Corporation broke this week.

 Courtesy Photo

Ongoing repairs to a “significant” water line leak in Kempner left nearly all residents of the city without water Friday as the Kempner Water Supply Corporation says “the water loss is proving to be more widespread than anticipated.”

A main line leak on the concrete transmission line on U.S. Highway 190 occurred sometime Wednesday, according to information posted on the water supply’s website. The leak affects all customers from County Road 4807 (near the eastern border of Kempner) to Lampasas who receive water from the transmission line.

(2) comments

Hacksaw

I have to wonder? Did Salado lose water too? Since Kempner Water provides water to Salado at an already lower price than they provide to their own membership, do the customers get to keep their water too? I don't remember hearing anybody from Salado complaining about losing water from "every meter on their system".

Hacksaw

The area without water is a heck of a lot bigger than your article makes it sound. It's not just the city of Kempner. It's virtually ALL of Lampasas County east of and including the city of Lampasas that is without water.

The mismanagement of this operation is absolutely inexcusable and borders on the criminally negligent.

The public utility commission needs to be involved to insure such a wide scale outage will not be suffered in the future!

