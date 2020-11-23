The Kempner Water Supply Corporation is looking into expanding the region it sells water to by striking a deal with the city of Georgetown water department.
The 7,617 acres that Kempner is interested in is along Farm to Market Road 2484 near Salado.
Delores Coberley, the general manager of the Kempner Water Supply Corporation, said Monday the corporation is currently working with Georgetown and considering buying water-selling rights to the land. She added that there is no timeline right now as to when the purchase could be made.
Kempner has a water line that runs through the area from its water treatment plant, according to Coberley.
Attempts to call the city of Georgetown water department were not returned by deadline on Monday.
Kempner Water Supply has a water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Georgetown took over the water rights previously owned by the Chisholm Trail water district around October 2019, and the rights included parts of southern Bell County, northern Williamson County and part of Burnet County.
The takeover was the first time in Texas that a city took over a special utility district outside its jurisdiction.
Chisholm Trail’s board, dominated by Georgetown area residents, voted Sept. 30, 2019, to dissolve itself after years of steps taken to acquire water rights and sell assets.
The potential deal comes at a time when one of Georgetown’s main water sources is being flagged for triggering a drought-like condition.
On Monday, the Brazos River Authority informed customers accessing water from Lake Georgetown that a “Stage 1 Drought Watch” has been declared for their area. The drought watch is the result of the drier than normal conditions, according to the Brazos River Authority, a state agency that controls water supply.
One of the trigger points for starting “drought contingency measures” is six months of “sustained pumping” through a water pipeline that runs from Stillhouse Hollow Lake to Lake Georgetown, and that six-month mark was hit on Thursday, marking the need for the drought watch, according to the river authority.
The pipeline is transferring about 42 million gallons per day from Lake Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown, said Judi Pierce, a spokeswoman for the Brazos River Authority.
She said Monday the constant pumping is continuing. The pipeline — known as the Williamson County Regional Raw Water Line — has been in place since February 2006 and is used periodically, depending on lake levels, Pierce said.
“Customers affected by the Stage 1 Drought Watch include the customers supplied from Cities of Georgetown and Round Rock and the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District,” Brazos River Authority said in a release on Monday.
Officials are requesting Georgetown, Round Rock and Brushy Creek to implement their drought contingency plans in order to reduce water consumption by 5% and increase public education efforts on ways to reduce water use,
The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is building a $60 million water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The plant will serve south Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville. Substantial completion of the plant is done and Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, said the plant should be online by late December or early January.
