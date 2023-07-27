A significant water line leak in Kempner has caused the Kempner Water Supply Corporation to issue service-interruption alerts for nearly all customers in the city as of Thursday afternoon.
A main line leak on the concrete transmission line on U.S. Highway 190 occurred sometime Wednesday, according to information posted on the water supply’s website. The leak currently affects all customers from County Road 4807 (near the eastern border of Kempner) to Lampasas, as well as “the entire north, northwest, northeast, west, and southwest of our system” according to KWSC. Customers in this area are warned to expect between 24 and 48 hours of water loss beginning 10 a.m. Friday as repairs are underway.
Due to the “significant and difficult” nature of the repair, the water supply company has contacted an outside contractor to perform repairs on the line. One issue that has apparently hindered the repair process is the existence of a metal building in the area that was obstructing repair crews, who reportedly spent “the better part of (Thursday) breaking down and removing” the building.
“Excavation has commenced and line exposure should be happening soon,” according to the water supply’s website. “As stated before, once we have the line exposed we will be able to give everyone a better idea of what exactly the repair will consist of. Barring any complications, the plan is to try and wait until 10 a.m. Friday morning to turn water off.”
Residents who will be affected by the water outage are advised to fill buckets or other containers with water to prepare for the service disruption. Residents are also advised to turn off water heaters when the outage begins.
“This will take time as this is a dangerous situation for our crew,” according to KWSC.
