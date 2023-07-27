NEWS ALERT

A significant water line leak in Kempner has caused the Kempner Water Supply Corporation to issue service-interruption alerts for nearly all customers in the city as of Thursday afternoon.

A main line leak on the concrete transmission line on U.S. Highway 190 occurred sometime Wednesday, according to information posted on the water supply’s website. The leak currently affects all customers from County Road 4807 (near the eastern border of Kempner) to Lampasas, as well as “the entire north, northwest, northeast, west, and southwest of our system” according to KWSC. Customers in this area are warned to expect between 24 and 48 hours of water loss beginning 10 a.m. Friday as repairs are underway.

