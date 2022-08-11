According to a news release this week, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department has free garden plots at the Kern Community Garden, 400 S. Ann Blvd.
Each plot is 4 feet by 8 feet. Gardeners also have access to a large open area to grow crops or flowers to be donated to the community. The plots are limited to one plot per family. A free seed library will be installed at the garden this fall in addition to the one at the city library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.