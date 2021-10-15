A critical and highly specialized post remains vacant at the Killeen Police Department after the previous crime analyst left the department more than 14 months ago.
On Oct. 6, the City of Killeen posted a job opening for an intelligence manager at KPD. The full-time job pays $53,324 annually, according to the posting on the City of Killeen website.
“The position has been vacant since Ms. Rebekah Lueck departed in August of 2020,” said KPD Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, in an email to the Herald on Wednesday.
The position of intelligence manager, also known as a crime analyst, comes with a list of prerequisites that not just anyone has, including a bachelor’s degree and mastery of multiple computer programs, prior experience in the field of criminal intelligence analysis and prior employment with an accredited law enforcement agency, according to the job posting.
“This position has proven to be difficult to fill because of the specialized skillset and qualifications that are required for the position,” Gearhart said.
The crime analyst helps the department put “cops on dots” by analyzing constantly-changing crime data.
“KPD utilizes a combination of the COMPSTAT (computer statistics) and DDACTS (Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety) models to deploy resources where they are needed,” Gearhart said. “The Intel Office, led by the Intelligence Manager, analyzes data from multiple sources to give the department’s supervisory staff an accurate picture of crime trends in the city. This allows us to deploy our officers to specific areas when and where they are needed.”
He said that the office also helps detectives with their investigations by gathering intelligence from multiple sources.
The Intel Office currently consists of three positions, including the supervisory role of intelligence manager.
“The department is not adding any additional positions in the near term, but we’re continually assessing our ability to provide services to our community,” Gearhart said. “As the City of Killeen continues to grow, the department will undoubtedly have to expand to provide effective police service. For now, we are focused on filling our current vacancies, both sworn and non-sworn.”
The absence of a crime analyst was one of the staffing troubles mentioned in the U.S. Department of Justice’s diagnostic analysis of the department in 2018.
The department had been without a full-time crime analyst since June of 2017 when Lueck came aboard in July of 2018.
According to KPD’s most recent personnel report on its website, dated Aug. 31, the department has 43 vacancies from a total 330 “budgeted” positions.
The department has 260 “authorized” police officer positions, of which 28 are vacant, according to the report.
KPD also has 70 full time civilian positions, of which 15 are vacant.
