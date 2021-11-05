The cause of the Wyoming Street apartment fire Monday in Killeen was determined to be “accidental,” the Killeen Fire Department said Friday.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said Friday an investigation into the fire determined the Monday early morning blaze was caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”
Kubinski reminded the public to take extra care when handling indoor heat sources.
“I think all that you can do, honestly, in this situation is ensure that — especially as we wrapped up our fire prevention month here — ensure that use of any type of heat source in your residence is always done carefully and paid attention to,” Kubinski said Friday. “Not leaving candles burning unattended, not leaving smoking materials in the house — try to keep those in a safer area than your bedroom. Just paying very close attention to discarded smoking materials and any other heat sources in the house to make sure you don’t have a situation like this.”
An apartment fire erupted in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Killeen early Monday morning. City officials said a mother on the second floor of the burning building dropped her baby out of a window to a bystander who safely caught the infant on the first floor.
Both mother and the baby were in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, as of Monday. An update on their condition was not available Friday.
