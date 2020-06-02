An early-morning fire on Memorial Day that displaced a family was caused by lightning strikes, Capt. Mike Eveans of the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office, said Tuesday.
Eveans said the house was struck by lightning four times, according to data obtained by the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M University.
The fire happened around 5 a.m. May 25 in the 3200 block of Pebble Drive. No one in the family reported any injuries from the fire that burned through the roof. Solar panels on the roof were also heavily damaged in the blaze.
In a separate Killeen fire last week, Eveans also said a Wednesday shed fire was accidental.
That fire occurred around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Hammond Drive in east Killeen.
Eveans said a resident of the house told him she was burning mail and documents near the shed the day prior. Eveans said that while what she did wasn’t legal, he did not recommend any charges.
Residents can burn just paper as long as it is in a burn pit and follows all of the other guidelines for a controlled burn, Eveans said, but burning the glue from the envelopes and the plastic see-through windows can cause toxic fumes.
The fire that resulted Wednesday morning burned the fence and spread to three adjacent properties. Only the fence was damaged in the other properties.
