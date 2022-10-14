As Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski watched some of Killeen’s finest cops wash his fire trucks Friday, the city’s fire chief wore a smile that shone bright like the day’s afternoon sun.

That’s because this is the second year in a row the Killeen Fire Department has won Carter BloodCare’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive — a friendly competition between KFD and the Killeen Police Department where whoever raised the least amount of blood donations has to wash the other’s vehicles.

