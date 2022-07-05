Killeen-area firefighters battled more than 20 blazes ignited by Fourth of July fireworks Monday evening.
In a news conference at the Central Fire Station in north Killeen on Tuesday, Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the number of fires started by fireworks Monday was a “big increase” in comparison to Fourth of July celebrations in the past two years.
“The last couple of years, conditions were a lot different,” Kubinski said. “Grass was wet; there was a lot more rain.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which updates weekly, Bell County is experiencing four stages of drought ranging from moderate to exceptional, the highest level.
As vegetation dried out from less-than-average rainfall over the past 10 months, the chance of wildfires increased — even more so on Fourth of July.
Kubinski said firefighters put out 21 grass fires caused by fireworks between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
One of the grass fires melted siding on one home, and another burned a portion of a resident’s wooden fence. In addition, he said, there were two dumpster fires, one of which was caused by improperly disposed fireworks.
Killeen firefighters also assisted area agencies fighting the three-acre Stillhouse Hollow Lake fire, which was also ignited by illegal fireworks, and the more than 600-acre fire in Williamson County.
“It was a very busy day for us yesterday with the bulk of those calls happening between 8 p.m. and midnight,” he said.
The fire chief said residents seemed to be confused by the ability to buy fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Bell County and the fireworks bands within city limits.
Fireworks are illegal within the Killeen city limits punishable by up to a $2,000 fine. The Bell County fire marshal issued 13 citations to residents shooting Fourth of July fireworks.
Kubinski said firefighters made contact with more than 75 residents illegally shooting fireworks, and about 100 fireworks were surrendered Monday evening.
Even with additional employees on staff for the holiday, and firefighters patrolling neighborhoods to maintain a presence, the fire chief said the day was “overwhelming” due to the sheer number of fires.
Surrounding Areas
Other area fire departments battled fireworks-related fires, including the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young told the Herald on Tuesday that Cove firefighters responded to four calls for fires — all of which were determined to have been caused by fireworks — between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
One fire that circulated widely on Facebook Monday was a three-acre fire on Fort Hood property near the Hills of Cove Golf Course.
“The fire was behind the homes that are adjacent to Tank Destroyer,” Young said.
In conjunction with the Fort Hood Fire Department, Copperas Cove firefighters responded to the fire that was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday and determined to be under control at 11:17 p.m.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department did not issue any citations, and all issues were resolved with voluntary compliance, Young said.
In Harker Heights, the only blaze firefighters had to tackle was the three-acre fire near Stillhouse Hollow Lake on Monday evening.
There was a fire, however, reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday that Fire Marshal Brad Alley confirmed was caused by fireworks. Alley said the Monday morning fire caused “moderate damage” to a garage.
Alley said the fire department did not issue any citations but noted that the police department did. Lawrence Stewart, the spokesman for the police department, did not specify the number of citations officers wrote, but said it was “several.” He also said the department responded to more than 70 fireworks-related calls.
Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton said Nolanville police responded to two fireworks calls and issued one citation.
“From the two calls we issued one violation for discharging fireworks in the city limits which carries a $181 fine cost and the other call we were not able to see the violation or the offenders but witnessed the discarded fireworks,” Hatton said.
Lt. Shafter Salladay of the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue in Nolanville said the volunteer fire department responded in aid to the Stillhouse Hollow Lake fire. Along with that fire, the fire department also responded to one where smoldering, disposed firework cartridges melted a trash can.
Another call the volunteer fire department initially responded to but was called off of was of a firework that lit a small fire on the roof of a nearby home. Salladay said the home’s residents were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.