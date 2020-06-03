Three vehicles were damaged in a fire near the Cefco in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street, Capt. Mike Eveans of the Killeen fire marshal’s office said.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. Three units responded, and they found one semitrailer fully-engulfed. Another semitrailer next to it caught fire and suffered significant damage.
Eveans said a Dodge truck was also in the exposure area and sustained exterior damage.
The fire was near where some food trucks park, but none of them sustained damage, Eveans said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Eveans said the cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigator in the fire marshal’s office has been assigned to the case.
Security footage from nearby businesses yielded only footage of the fire and did not contain footage before the fire started. Eveans said the reason is because the cameras activated by motion detection, and the sensor does not reach where the trucks were.
By the time a vehicle drove by to activate the camera, the fire had already started, Eveans said.
