The Killeen Fire Department extinguished four fires related to fireworks over the New Year’s weekend, officials said.
KFD reported there were 15 fires from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Monday. Of those, four were fireworks related, Killeen Fire Marshal James Chism said in email to the Herald on Wednesday.
Chism did not specify if they were structure fires; however, Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said they were “trash/grass” fires, and he believed they did not involve structures.
During the same time frame Friday through Monday, Killeen Police Department received a total of 66 calls for service in reference to fireworks and 35 calls for service in reference to shots fired.
In Harker Heights, the police department received 47 firework calls, issuing one citation and five warnings, according to city officials. Officers also confiscated fireworks. The fire department responded to 23 calls, but only two were determined to involve fireworks.
In Copperas Cove, Krystal Baker with the police department said there were 50 firework-related calls for service and three calls for shots fired. Interim Fire Chief Gary Young said no fires were started as a result of fireworks.
