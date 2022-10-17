The Killeen fire chief released new information over the weekend on a pair of fires from last week, including one that scorched an auto salvage yard and sent thick, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
Firefighters from Killeen and Southwest Bell County Fire District were dispatched to 195 Pick & Pull, a south-side auto salvage yard, last Thursday afternoon.
Staging for the Killeen Fire Department could be seen in the parking lot of the business. At 5:30 p.m., several firefighters could be seen monitoring the levels of a water line attached to a fire hydrant on Brandy Loop. No other properties or homes were affected.
Killeen Fire Department responded to the blaze at 12077 S. Fort Hood St. at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said in an email to the Herald.
“Large pile of tires, engines and other miscellaneous auto parts in the salvage yard” were on fire, said Kubinski, who described the cause as accidental in nature.
“Although the address is within city limits, the part of the property that the rubbish pile was on when it caught fire is outside of the city jurisdiction and in the Southwest Bell County fire district jurisdiction,” he said.
The chief said the first Killeen fire unit was on the scene “eight minutes after dispatch with Southwest Bell unit showing up shortly after. Both departments worked together to extinguish the fire.”
In a Facebook post, officials with the auto salvage yard gave a shout out to emergency firefighters who came to their aid.
“Big thanks to Southwest Bell County Fire Department and Killeen Fire Department for all their hard work yesterday! We appreciate your service, thanks for all you do!”
In another fire in the city last week, a large backyard shed burned near Lake Road and 42nd Street in north Killeen on Wednesday night.
Firefighters were dispatched to the area about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, and the structure was fully engulfed, according to the fire chief.
There was no damage to the nearby home and no one was displaced. The cause is undetermined, Kubinski said.
“Children of homeowner used shed for storage of personal items,” he said.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
