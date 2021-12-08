The Killeen Fire Department is responding to a possible fire in downtown Killeen, according to emergency radio traffic Wednesday morning.
According to the police radio, the fire department saw "heavy smoke" coming out of a first-floor apartment on the corner of 4th street and Church Avenue Wednesday morning.
Emergency personnel said they were evacuating "all occupants" of the building as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
