The Killeen Fire Department is trying to locate the “good Samaritan” responsible for catching a baby during a fall from a burning second-story apartment, officials confirmed Tuesday.

During an apartment fire in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Killeen on Monday morning, city officials said a mother on the second floor of the burning building dropped her baby out of a window to a bystander who safely caught the infant on the first floor.

Both mother and the baby were in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to a news release issued Monday. An update on their conditions was not available Tuesday.

City of Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford said Tuesday the “good Samaritan” has yet to be located.

Five of the apartment’s eight units were occupied at the time of the fire. It was unclear Tuesday how many residents were displaced during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Killeen Fire Marshal’s office, officials said.

