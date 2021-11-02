The Killeen Fire Department is trying to locate the “good Samaritan” responsible for catching a baby during a fall from a burning second-story apartment, officials confirmed Tuesday.
During an apartment fire in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Killeen on Monday morning, city officials said a mother on the second floor of the burning building dropped her baby out of a window to a bystander who safely caught the infant on the first floor.
Both mother and the baby were in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to a news release issued Monday. An update on their conditions was not available Tuesday.
City of Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford said Tuesday the “good Samaritan” has yet to be located.
The apartment complex on Wyoming Street was seen Tuesday with plywood boarding up the windows and doorways of apartment units damaged by the fire.
Five of the apartment’s eight units were occupied at the time of the fire. It was unclear Tuesday how many residents were displaced during the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Killeen Fire Marshal’s office, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.