Apartment fire

A fire broke out in this apartment unit, located in the 2800 block of Lake Road, early in the morning Monday.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

The Killeen Fire Department was working this morning to put out an apartment fire in north Killeen.

A fire broke out in an apartment unit in the 2800 block of Lake Road sometime before 6:30 a.m. this morning, and the fire was put out by 8:30 a.m.

The building was evacuated while fire fighters worked to control the blaze.

This story is developing. More information will be released as it is made available.

