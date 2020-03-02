The Killeen Fire Department was working this morning to put out an apartment fire in north Killeen.
A fire broke out in an apartment unit in the 2800 block of Lake Road sometime before 6:30 a.m. this morning, and the fire was put out by 8:30 a.m.
The building was evacuated while fire fighters worked to control the blaze.
This story is developing. More information will be released as it is made available.
