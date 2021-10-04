The Killeen Fire Department is inviting the community out to an open house event to discuss fire safety and prevention tips and participate in demonstrations for Fire Prevention Week from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Central Fire Station located at 201 N. 28th Street.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with Killeen firefighters as they educate the community.
There will also be basic first aid tips provided, the chance to explore a medical helicopter, an obstacle course for youth to complete with an opportunity to win a prize, a smoke house that kids can crawl through, a demonstration on how quickly a fire can spread, gift bags, hot dogs, free snow cones, and T-shirt giveaways.
AdventHealth of Central Texas and Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights will be on hand with valuable information.
All activities are weather permitting.
