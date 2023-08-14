The Killeen Fire Department is hosting an open house to teach the community about fire safety as part of fire prevention week in October.
According to a news release, the fire department will conduct demonstrations while imparting tips on preventing fires.
Visitors will have a chance to interact with local firefighters through a meet and greet. Fire fighters will show how to give basic first aid.
There will also be an obstacle course for young people, tours and demonstrations of fire fighting vehicles, a cameo from Sparky the fire dog and a demonstration to show how quickly a fire can spread.
The free event will take place weather permitting on Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Fire Station located at 201 South 28th St.
