Fire Open House

Hiram Estrella sits the Tower 3 paramedic unit vehicle at last year's Fire Safety Week open house in Killeen.

 File Photo

The Killeen Fire Department is hosting an open house to teach the community about fire safety as part of fire prevention week in October.

According to a news release, the fire department will conduct demonstrations while imparting tips on preventing fires.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.